Chief Porter Holds Press Conference for February 6th Homicides

Bridgeport, CT – This afternoon, a press conference was held to discuss the two homicides that took place during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, February 6th, 2023. Although unrelated, both homicides took place within a seven-hour span. The Bridgeport Police Department currently has additional officers on patrol for the remainder of the week to ensure the safety of Bridgeport residents that live in the areas of which the two homicides took place.

The two victims of the February 6th homicides were identified as 26-year-old Tyheem Scales from Naugatuck, CT and 35-year-old Tyeshon King of Bridgeport, CT. Bridgeport Police Department says that there is no connection between the two homicides, but efforts are being made to resolve the shootings that occurred.

Mayor Ganim stated, “We are deeply affected by two homicides taking place on the same day in the City. Because of this, public safety will continue to be our number one priority within Bridgeport. And to the friends and families of the victims, we send our condolences and sympathies.”

“We want to offer our condolences to both families of Tyheem Scales and Tyeshon King. We are doing our best to investigate these incidents and bring justice to the families,” Chief Porter stated. “We’re taking precautions within the two areas by increasing police presence to ensure the safety of our community.”

With the recent advocacy for strengthening common sense gun laws, the Bridgeport Police Department, Mayor Ganim, and other city leaders are working together to actively address gun violence within their communities.