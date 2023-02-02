Shelton News: Burglary Arrest Made

#Shelton CT– On 2-1-23, Shelton Police arrested 20-year-old Zyair Lopez of Bridgeport and charged him with Burglary 3 rd Degree, Larceny 3 rd Degree, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 3 rd Degree. Lopez was released on a $10,000 bond.

The arrest stems from a burglary complaint at a hotel room on 1-22-23. Several items

were reported stolen including the victim’s hairless cat Princess. Police obtained and

executed a search warrant during this investigation. Items were seized by police, but the cat was not located. Police are still trying to locate the cat.

More arrests are expected in this case.