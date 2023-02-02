Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Shelton News: Burglary Arrest Made

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 1, 2023

#Shelton CT– On 2-1-23, Shelton Police arrested 20-year-old Zyair Lopez of Bridgeport and charged him with Burglary 3 rd Degree, Larceny 3 rd Degree, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 3 rd Degree. Lopez was released on a $10,000 bond.

The arrest stems from a burglary complaint at a hotel room on 1-22-23. Several items

were reported stolen including the victim’s hairless cat Princess. Police obtained and

executed a search warrant during this investigation. Items were seized by police, but the cat was not located. Police are still trying to locate the cat.

More arrests are expected in this case.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Valley

Route 8 Crash

Jan 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Commercial Structure Fire

Jan 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shelton News: Today’s Vehicle Fire

Jan 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Shelton News: Burglary Arrest Made

Feb 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Attempted Abduction

Feb 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Activates Cold Weather Protocol

Feb 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville

Feb 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick