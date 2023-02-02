Shelton News: 2nd Burglary Arrest Made- Still No Kitty

#Shelton CT–On 2-1-23, Shelton Police arrested 24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport and

charged her with Burglary 3rd Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to commit

Burglary 3rd Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 3rd Degree. Douglas-Alves was released on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of February 22, 2023, at Derby Court.

This was the 2 nd arrest in this case. The arrest stems from a burglary complaint at a

hotel room on 1-22-23. Several items were reported stolen including the victim’s hairless cat Princess. Police obtained and executed a search warrant during this investigation.

Items were seized by police, but the cat was not located. Police are still trying to locate

the cat.