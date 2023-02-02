Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Shelton News: 2nd Burglary Arrest Made- Still No Kitty

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 2, 2023

#Shelton CT–On 2-1-23, Shelton Police arrested 24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport and

charged her with Burglary 3rd Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to commit

Burglary 3rd Degree and Conspiracy to commit Larceny 3rd Degree. Douglas-Alves was released on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of February 22, 2023, at Derby Court.

This was the 2 nd arrest in this case. The arrest stems from a burglary complaint at a

hotel room on 1-22-23. Several items were reported stolen including the victim’s hairless cat Princess. Police obtained and executed a search warrant during this investigation.

Items were seized by police, but the cat was not located. Police are still trying to locate

the cat.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

