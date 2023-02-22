State PD Investigate Alleged Threats at Stratford School for Aviation

On 02/17/2023 at approximately 5:52 PM, two individuals arrived at Troop G, asking to speak with a trooper regarding a student at the Stratford School for Aviation who had allegedly made threatening comments at the school.

A witness explained to the investigating trooper that in December of 2022, a male student, identified as Joseph Cyr, DOB 05/22/2001, was allegedly heard saying that he was going to “shoot up graduation.” The witness added that on 02/16/2023, Cyr also allegedly made comments to his classmates implying that if he were to be “kicked out” of school, he would turn the airport into a “crater” and that he knew where some of the classmates lived. According to the witness, they had advised school staff of the comments allegedly made by Cyr but also wanted to speak with police about the matter.

A second witness explained that a male student, identified as Joseph Cyr, allegedly made comments in December 2022 that he was going to “shoot up” graduation and that Cyr allegedly said was going to bring a friend or possibly a coworker with him. The second witness further explained that on 02/16/2023, one of Cyr’s classmates asked him what would happen if he (Cyr) were to be kicked out of school. According to the second witness, Cyr responded, “If I go down, everyone is going down with me” and implied the airport would become a “crater”. The second witness told investigators that the comments allegedly made by Cyr caused them to fear for their safety.

The investigating trooper then contacted administrators at the Stratford School for Aviation, who advised the trooper that they were aware of the allegations and had already begun an administrative investigation.

Based upon the information obtained during the course of the investigation, an arrest warrant affidavit for Joseph Cyr’s arrest was applied for and subsequently granted on 02/18/2023.

On 02/18/2023, at approximately 4:34 PM, Joseph James Cyr, DOB 05/22/2001, of Oxford, Connecticut, was taken into custody at his residence and transported to Troop G, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 53a-181, Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

C.G.S 53a-61aa, Threatening in the Second Degree

Cyr was released on a $50,000.00 court set bond, pending his arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court, scheduled on 02/23/2023.