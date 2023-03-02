The Stratford Library will go to the dogs with a special program from the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, “Fidelco Puppy Raising” on Saturday, March 18 from 11:30 am-12:30pm.

The program is free and open to the public.

Guest speaker Sarah Silverman of Stratford, puppy raiser turned Fidelco Puppy Raiser

The trainer will present all the information needed to know about raising a German shepherd puppy for a good cause. Insights and orientation to the training program will be followed by a Q&A session with Fidelco staff and current puppy raisers. There is also a live “puppy meet-and-greet” planned. Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation is a recognized leader in the guide dog industry and still the only guide dog organization to exclusively breed the German shepherd dog. More than 1,600 guide dogs from Fidelco have been placed throughout North America

“Fidelco Puppy Raising” will begin at 11:30 am in the Stratford Library Lovell Room on

March 18. The program is free but seating is limited and reservations are recommended at:

https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/10464070.

For further information, call Heather at the Stratford Library: 203.385.4166.

