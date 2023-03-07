Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

STRATFORD LIBRARY’S TESS BECK TO RETIRE

Mar 7, 2023

Youth Services Staffer Since 1999 Exits April 4

The Stratford Library has announced that Youth Services Librarian Tess Beck will retire her position on April 4 after 24 years. Beck graduated with a Master’s in Library Science from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. She joined the Stratford Library Youth Services Department in July 1999.

Tess Beck was instrumental in creating numerous programs at the Library which addressed child development needs and skills for new parents. These included Baby Lapsit, Beginning with Babies, Babies & Beyond, Storytimes, and StoryCraft programs. Known for her colorful bulletin boards and numerous art classes, Beck conducted several outreach initiatives over the years taking her storytime programs to area

daycare programs and preschools. Working with current Department Head Caitlin Augusta, she also contacted local businesses and organizations to partner with the Library for its popular “Read Around Stratford” program. She has served on Connecticut’s Nutmeg Book Award Committee and ALSC (Association for Library

Services to Children) Notable Recordings Committee. Beck was also active in the Connecticut Storytelling community and was chair of the Fairfield County Children’s Librarians Roundtable for several years.

According to Library Director Sheri Szymanski, Beck will be greatly missed at the Library. “Tess Beck has been an invaluable resource to our Library and the greater Stratford community”, she said. “We congratulate her on a well-earned retirement”. A public reception for Tess Beck will be held in the Stratford Library Children’s Department on Monday, April 3 from 3-6 pm. The public is invited.

