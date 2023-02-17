Westport News: Larceny

#Westport CT– On January 18 th , 2023 Officers responded to the parking lot of Shake Shack on a report of a theft from a vehicle. The responding officer located the complainant in the parking lot standing next to his work van. The complainant reported that he was inside a business doing work and when he returned to his work van, he noticed that it had been entered, rummaged through, and tools had been stolen. Leaving the parking lot, the complainant observed a black pickup truck containing some of his items in the bed of the truck. The investigating officer reported the suspect vehicle and shortly thereafter, Fairfield Police Department advised that they had stopped the vehicle and located items belonging to our complainant. The operator of that vehicle was identified as Jimmie Bennett. A warrant was submitted and approved charging Mr. Bennet with the above-referenced charges. On February 10 th , Mr. Bennett was in Stamford Superior Court on an unrelated matter when the Judicial Marshalls advised they were holding him on our warrant. Mr. Bennett was transported to Westport PD where he was charged with the above crime and held on a court set bond of $50,000.

