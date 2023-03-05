Westport News: Pedestrian Killed

#Westport CT–On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30PM, officers responded to the area of 575 Riverside Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries.

The initial report was that the nature of the accident was vehicle versus pedestrian.

Emergency responders located and rendered aid to a male victim that had been struck by a southbound vehicle. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was ultimately transported to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

Members of the Westport Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team, along with the Accident Investigation Team of the Fairfield Police Department, responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into the incident. This necessitated a temporary closure of Riverside Avenue in both directions of travel and has since been re-opened to traffic.

The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene to speak with responding officers and is fully cooperating. The accident remains under investigation by the Westport Accident Investigation Team.

The victim in this incident has been identified as Matthew Balga, age 54, of Norwalk, CT.

