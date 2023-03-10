Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Fraudulent Withdraw From Bank

Mar 10, 2023

#Westport CT–On January 27th , 2023, Ms. Reppi was arrested by Wilton Police Department for allegedly attempting to fraudulently withdraw money from a Webster Bank in Wilton. Pursuant to their arrest, Ms. Reppi spoke with Wilton Police Investigators and admitted to successfully withdrawing money fraudulently from the Webster Bank in Westport. Westport Detectives were notified and initiated an investigation. They were able to confirm, through video surveillance, that prior to attempting the withdrawal in Wilton, Ms. Reppi allegedly withdrew money from Webster bank in Westport fraudulently. An arrest warrant was issued and on March 3 , 2023, Ms. Reppi was arrested at Stamford Superior Court. Ms. Reppi was charged with the above-referenced crimes and held on a court-set bond of $50,000.

