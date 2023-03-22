Westport News: Ulta Larceny

On February 3rd, 2023, Westport Police responded to Ulta Beauty (1365 Post Rd E) on a report of a shoplifting. Ulta Beauty has seen a significant increase in shoplifting and as such started using GPS tracking software on their products in an attempt to deter thefts. On this date, unknown suspects entered the store, stole merchandise, and fled the scene in a white vehicle. While on the scene, the investigating officer was notified that the tracking device was activated and currently tracking the item. Through an investigation by our Detective Bureau, the owner of the vehicle was identified and subsequently, they were able to identify the operator of

the vehicle.

The investigation led to Mr. Nadirashvili as the alleged operator of the vehicle who

admitted to driving individuals to the stores but denied having any involvement with the thefts. Mr. Nadirashvili made himself available for an interview at Westport PD and while at the police department, detectives noted he was driving the same vehicle that was used during the commission of the crime. While at the police department, Mr. Nadirashvili attempted to show detectives that there was no stolen merchandise in the car, but the GPS tracker that was attached to the stolen merchandise was found in his car.

A warrant was issued and on March 21st, 2023 Mr. Nadirashvili turned himself into Westport Police Department where he was charged with the above crimes. Mr. Nadirashvili was released after posting a court-set bond of $20,000 and assigned a court date of March 30th , 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.

