Westport Police Respond to Disturbing Social Media Post

(Westport, CT) On March 27th , 2023 at approximately 7:15am the Westport Police Department responded to a residence on a report of a disturbing social media post. The complainant is a student at a local school and felt concerned about going to school based on the content of the post. Responding officers immediately identified the source of the post and working with the School Resource Officer and the Detective Bureau, we were able to identify the person responsible. Working in concert with the schools and our investigators, Officers were sent to each school until we were able to locate the responsible party. By 8:00am, our officers located the responsible party and determined that there was no threat.

This press release was made possible by: