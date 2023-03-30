Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport News: Failure to Appear 2nd

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 30, 2023

#Westrport CT–On March 28th, 2023, an officer on patrol initiated a traffic stop on Post Rd East near the Fairfield town line. During the course of the stop, the officer determined that the operator, Andre Chin, had an active re-arrest warrant from another jurisdiction. Mr. Chin was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant and transported to Westport Police Department. Mr. Chin was processed and released on a $3000 court-set bond with a court date of April 5th, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court..

