Westport News: Deceased Body Pulled From Pond

Westport Police Press Release:

UPDATE:

Errol Whyte, age 62, of Stamford, CT was positively identified as the deceased person found

this morning. Mr. Whyte had been missing since December 29 th , 2022 and was the subject of a

missing person investigation by Stamford Police Department. Westport Police Detective

Bureau will now conduct a death investigation to try and determine the circumstances leading

to Mr. Whyte’s death.

The Westport Police Department extends

(Westport, CT) On April 3rd, 2023, the Westport Police Department responded to the area of 55/57 Greens Farms Rd on a report of a body floating in a retention pond on the property. Responding units located the party and confirmed that they were deceased. The investigation is currently in its infancy and the identification is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.