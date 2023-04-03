Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Deceased Body Pulled From Pond

Apr 3, 2023

Westport Police Press Release:

UPDATE:
Errol Whyte, age 62, of Stamford, CT was positively identified as the deceased person found
this morning. Mr. Whyte had been missing since December 29 th , 2022 and was the subject of a
missing person investigation by Stamford Police Department. Westport Police Detective
Bureau will now conduct a death investigation to try and determine the circumstances leading
to Mr. Whyte’s death.
The Westport Police Department extends

(Westport, CT) On April 3rd, 2023, the Westport Police Department responded to the area of 55/57 Greens Farms Rd on a report of a body floating in a retention pond on the property. Responding units located the party and confirmed that they were deceased. The investigation is currently in its infancy and the identification is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

