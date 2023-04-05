Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Driver Faces Charges After Striking Vehicles In Westport Construction Zone

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 5, 2023

#Westport CT—On Tuesday, 04/04/23, at approximately 11:39 p.m., Troop G dispatch received a report of an evading motor vehicle accident in a construction zone on Interstate 95 Northbound in the area of Exit 17 in Westport. The caller reported that his vehicle had been struck and so had a truck working in a construction zone. He reported that he was now traveling northbound behind the black Honda which had allegedly evaded the scene.

A responding trooper located the Honda traveling northbound in the left lane in the area of Exit 20 and observed that it was drifting from the median into the center lane, failing to properly maintain a travel lane. The trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop prior to Exit 23 and the Honda came to a stop in the right shoulder. The trooper observed damage to the front of the Honda.

While speaking with the operator of the Honda, positively identified as Jose Ernesto Velazquez-Pastrana, DOB 02/20/1989, of Bridgeport, the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Velazquez-Pastrana’s person. When asked, Velazquez-Pastrana verbally admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening and agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard.

Based upon information obtained during the on-scene investigation, Velazquez-Pastrana was taken into custody and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 14-236Z, Failure to Maintain Lane in a Construction Zone

C.G.S. 14-227aZ, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Both in a Construction Zone

C.G.S 14-224(b)(3)Z, Evading Responsibility in a Construction Zone

C.G.S. 14-283(e)Z, Failure to Move Over for a Non-Emergency Vehicle in a Construction Zone

Velazquez-Pastrana was later released on a $1000.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on 04/25/2023, at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport News: Deceased Body Pulled From Pond

Apr 3, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Failure to Appear 2nd

Mar 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police Respond to Disturbing Social Media Post

Mar 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Driver Faces Charges After Striking Vehicles In Westport Construction Zone

Apr 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Apr 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot at Trumbull Gardens

Apr 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired Vehicle Hit

Apr 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick