Driver Faces Charges After Striking Vehicles In Westport Construction Zone

#Westport CT—On Tuesday, 04/04/23, at approximately 11:39 p.m., Troop G dispatch received a report of an evading motor vehicle accident in a construction zone on Interstate 95 Northbound in the area of Exit 17 in Westport. The caller reported that his vehicle had been struck and so had a truck working in a construction zone. He reported that he was now traveling northbound behind the black Honda which had allegedly evaded the scene.

A responding trooper located the Honda traveling northbound in the left lane in the area of Exit 20 and observed that it was drifting from the median into the center lane, failing to properly maintain a travel lane. The trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop prior to Exit 23 and the Honda came to a stop in the right shoulder. The trooper observed damage to the front of the Honda.

While speaking with the operator of the Honda, positively identified as Jose Ernesto Velazquez-Pastrana, DOB 02/20/1989, of Bridgeport, the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Velazquez-Pastrana’s person. When asked, Velazquez-Pastrana verbally admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening and agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard.

Based upon information obtained during the on-scene investigation, Velazquez-Pastrana was taken into custody and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 14-236Z, Failure to Maintain Lane in a Construction Zone

C.G.S. 14-227aZ, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs or Both in a Construction Zone

C.G.S 14-224(b)(3)Z, Evading Responsibility in a Construction Zone

C.G.S. 14-283(e)Z, Failure to Move Over for a Non-Emergency Vehicle in a Construction Zone

Velazquez-Pastrana was later released on a $1000.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on 04/25/2023, at Bridgeport Superior Court.