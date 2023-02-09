Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter

Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care.

SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care flight nurse and a critical care flight paramedic. The SkyHealth transport team is vital in providing life-saving treatment for patients in critical medical situations en route to the destination hospital, including the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital.

Designed specifically for helicopter EMS use, SkyHealth has the latest technology and safety features. It meets and exceeds all safety recommendations set forth by the National Transportation Safety Bureau and includes advanced satellite tracking to monitor aircraft position, air traffic, and weather so that every flight is a safe one. The crew is equipped with night-vision goggles for secure flying in the dark.

Clinical capabilities on SkyHealth helicopter are:

• Full ICU capabilities while en route

• Invasive and non-invasive monitoring

• Multiple channel IV pumps

• Fetal heart monitoring

• Intra-aortic balloon pump

• Advanced airway and ventilation management

• Response Time

On average, it takes five to seven minutes from the time a call is accepted until lift-off. Though flight times vary depending on distance and weather, the helicopter can often cover 25 miles in about 10 minutes. SkyHealth travels within a 200-mile radius of New Haven, CT. While SkyHealth can fly patients over 200 miles, there are times when a fixed-wing aircraft capable of transporting patients at a much greater distance is more appropriate.