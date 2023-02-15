Insurance For “Undocumented”

Connecticut – Tuesday, February 14th at 9 a.m. healthcare advocates, immigrants rights groups, immigrant community members, and legislators gathered in support ahead of a public hearing where over 220 individuals signed up to testify via zoom, and hundreds more submitted written testimony in support of H.B. 6616, An Act Concerning Expansion Of HUSKY Health Benefits To Those Ineligible Due To Immigration Status. The bill would provide HUSKY health coverage to all Connecticut residents through the age of 25, who meet eligibility criteria, regardless of immigration status and was introduced in the Human Services Committee after a campaign by immigrants and healthcare providers and advocates.

The coalition’s legislative push comes off the heels of back-to-back legislative wins. In 2021 and 2022, the HUSKY for Immigrants Coalition successfully fought for expanding HUSKY to undocumented kids 12 and under and pregnant and postpartum people. In the past, public hearings lasted over 12 hours and included over 200 submissions of support.

During the press conference, immigrants shared their personal struggles with lack of access to healthcare and urged the Connecticut legislature to vote favorably for H.B. 6616. Their stories highlighted the very real impact on the lives, bodies, and individuals when our state continues to choose to deny its residents healthcare access. With COVID-19 pandemic being far from over, the undocumented community continues to risk their lives to provide essential services in our state, while having no access to care when they get ill. Lastly, State Representative Jillian Gilchrest, who is championing the bill as Co-chair of the Human Services committee, discussed the importance of having an inclusive healthcare system and how elected leaders can and must end health disparities in Connecticut.

“As the HUSKY for Immigrants Coalition, we believe that healthcare is a human right and no one should be denied healthcare and a chance at survival because of their immigration status. We thank the Human Services Committee Chairs and Members for introducing H.B. 6616, moving it to a public hearing, and for their commitment to supporting our state’s most marginalized communities. Passage of this bill would provide healthcare to a wide variety of persons: parents, workers, students. If Connecticut wants a future that includes healthy families and a stable, thriving, growing workforce that is ready to meet the needs of our future, Connecticut must ensure that these individuals have access to health coverage. After today’s powerful show of support, we ask that Human Services Committee members do what is morally and fiscally right- vote on and pass HB 6616 out of Committee in its current form and expand access to HUSKY for all income eligible Connecticut residents under the age of 26, no matter their immigration status,” said Luis Luna, HUSKY for Immigrants Coalition Manager.

“Expanding HUSKY to all, regardless of immigration status, has the support of 58 percent of Connecticut voters, according to opinion research conducted by Lake Research Partners. Modeling by RAND Corporation puts the cost estimate of expanding to all income-eligible people at 83.7 million dollars – which is about 3 percent of Connecticut’s Medicaid budget. H.B. 6616, which opens HUSKY to age 26, regardless of status, would be a smaller portion of that – in the ballpark of 18.4 million dollars. There would be savings for our state’s hospitals as more people with health coverage means that hospitals have less uncompensated care spending. The state would spend less on emergency care, and could even recoup federal dollars through a waiver. Voters support this, providers support this, research supports this – it’s just good policy. Passing H.B. 6616 would move us towards true health justice,” said Rosana Ferraro of Universal Health Care Foundation of Connecticut.

“Not having health insurance affects my mental and physical health. I have anemia and this causes me to have many headaches and low energy. This greatly affects my school performance and therefore my mental health. Not having health insurance makes everything worse because it results in having many absences from school without a valid excuse. If I had health insurance, I could go to the doctor without stressing and worrying about the high costs. Improving my physical and mental health would help me to give my 100 percent at school. Unfortunately, I am not the only immigrant who is in the same situation. Many immigrants in this country and in Connecticut do not have access to medical care simply because they do not have a social security number. This is very unfair because access to good health is an undeniable right for all human beings regardless of where you come from or where you were born,” said Valentina Diaz, CT Students for a Dream, Wilbur Cross Student, New Haven.

“I suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes and have difficulty breathing. Although I am in the discount program at my clinic, I still get high bills. They have done X-rays twice to check my lungs. They also did blood tests multiple times for the severe pain that I suffer in my knees, elbows and hands due to my work. The doctor wanted to do other types of studies with a specialist but since I don’t have health insurance, the doctor suggested that instead we continue with X-rays every three months since the studies are too expensive. How can I care for my children with this constant feeling of uncertainty? I am not well. I need care. I deserve healthcare access. If I am not healthy, then my children will suffer, my neighbors will suffer, my community will suffer. That’s why I’m here to make myself heard, not just for me, but also for all the people whose stories have not yet been heard. Providing healthcare for all, regardless of immigration status, would be a great relief,” said Make the Road CT member Victor Sanchez, who is an undocumented Connecticut resident.

“As a pediatrician, I have a simple mission: to provide compassionate care for children and families. However, not all children and adults are currently eligible for state Medicaid health coverage, and I cannot provide care equitably. Over the past few years, Connecticut has made significant strides. Just last month, we joined a growing number of states to provide young children with health insurance, regardless of documentation status. This session, with House Bill 6616, Connecticut is poised to lead the way to ensure that more of our residents, regardless of documentation status, receive the health care they need and deserve,” said Julia Rosenberg, MD, MHS, FAAP [she/her], Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Yale University School of Medicine.

This press release was made possible by: