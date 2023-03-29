The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is launching a payment pilot program for all CTtransit and CTfastrak customers on April 1. The pilot program, launched in partnership with Token Transit, will allow customers to buy two-hour Adult, Senior/Disabled, and Youth bus passes for all local CTtransit and CTfastrak buses on their smartphones.

To use Token Transit, customers can download the Token Transit mobile app or use Transit App, Moovit, Agile Mile, or Google Maps, which are all integrated with Token Transit.

Here’s how it works:

As buses approach, customers who purchased passes via Token Transit will be able to open their app and tap on the pass to activate it.

The two-hour time period for which the ticket is available begins once the pass is activated.

Once on the bus, customers should follow the instructions in the app to validate the ticket and show the bus operator.

“We’ve heard from the public that they want easier and more accessible payment methods. The partnership with Token Transit allows customers to pay via apps they already use on their devices. Riders will no longer have to worry about finding exact change to ride the bus or losing a paper ticket,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “This pilot program will give our customers more freedom in paying for their bus fares. Along with the statewide bus service expansion included in Governor Lamont’s proposed budget, this will help us to modernize Connecticut’s public transportation system.”

All CTfastrak and CTtransit local buses will accept Token Transit, including the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford Divisions, as well as CTtransit in Bristol, Meriden, New Britain, Wallingford, and Waterbury.

CTtransit Express buses are not currently included as part of this pilot program. Any customer who uses Token Transit on a CTtransit local bus and transfers to a CTtransit Express bus will need to pay the difference in fares with cash at the farebox of the express bus.

Here’s what passengers need to know when using Token Transit:

Passengers will need a mobile device with an internet connection to purchase and activate passes. The mobile ticketing technology works for iOS and Android devices.

Purchased passes can be used immediately or stored for future rides. Fares purchased on Token Transit never expire.

Passes can also be sent to any phone number, allowing customers to instantly deliver bus passes to family and friends.

If passengers need to transfer to another bus operated by another participating Connecticut transit agency, they can request a paper transfer upon boarding the initial CTtransit or CTfastrak bus. For a list of the transit agencies that accept transfers from CTtransit and CTfastrak, please visit CTtransit.com/fares/transfers.

Several security features are used to prevent fraud, including moving imagery to prevent screenshots and a current time ticker to prevent screen recordings.

In Connecticut, 9-Town Transit, Middletown Area Transit (MAT), Southeast Area Transit (SEAT), and Windham Regional Transit District (WRTD) have already begun successfully offering their customers the choice to use Token Transit to pay for fares. With Token Transit as an option, all existing fare payment options will continue to be offered.

“Estuary and Middletown Transit Districts partnered with Token Transit in October 2020 to provide customers with a contactless form of payment during the pandemic,” said Estuary and Middletown Transit Executive Director Joe Comerford. “Token Transit was quick to get up and running, and it was easy to train our team. Customers have found the app straightforward, and their integrations with other widely used apps make fare payment more accessible than ever.”

CTtransit and CTfastrak Customers can use Token Transit to purchase a two-hour pass for $1.75. For seniors (ages 65+) and people with disabilities, the cost is $0.85. A two-hour pass for youth ages five through 18 is $1.40. Children four years old and younger can ride free, with a maximum of three free children per fare-paying adult. Any person seeking a reduced fare must have either a Medicare I.D. card or a Transit Reduced Fare photo I.D. card.

The Go CT card will continue to be available to CTtransit and CTfastrak customers and will use a system called Fare Capping to calculate their fares and pay the lowest possible price with no guesswork for the user.

Token Transit partners with 143 other United States and Canada transit agencies.

For more information, help planning a trip, and a list of routes, visit CTtransit.com.

