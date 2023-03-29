CTDOT Releases Five-Year Capital Plan Focused on Safety, Sustainability, and Accessibility

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) released its five-year Capital Plan for fiscal years 2023-2027, outlining the implementation of funding, policies, and programs from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). CTDOT developed the Capital Plan with feedback from stakeholders, including the state’s Councils of Government (COGs).

The historic federal investment and ongoing robust state-funded programs will move Connecticut forward in reducing transportation emissions and accelerating investments in a safer, more equitable, and sustainable transportation system that is easier to use for all residents.

CTDOT will be presenting the Capital Plan at a public hearing with the Joint Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, Transportation Bonding Subcommittee, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visit cga.ct.gov for meeting room and livestreaming information.

“Connecticut’s residents and visitors will see a lot more orange cones across the state in the coming years,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Over the last decade, CTDOT’s capital investments in our infrastructure have increased and will continue to grow. Most of these projects are being done with an eye towards making it safer and easier to get to where you are going. We will continue to prioritize roadways, bridges, and rail stations based on where repairs are most needed. Our broader goals continue to be reconnecting communities, and creating a more accessible, sustainable, and safe transportation infrastructure for all users in our state.”

CTDOT anticipates utilizing approximately $2.2 billion in total capital funding for all transportation modes in FY23. The 2023 Capital Program includes approximately:

$850 million for bus and rail

$1.3 billion for roadway and bridge infrastructure

$50 million to support renovating transportation facilities across the state

Despite challenges with inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, CTDOT continues to expedite active projects and initiate new projects to obligate the increased available funding.

Approximately $1.37 billion worth of projects are being accelerated, including:

Improvements to the I-91/I-691/Route 15 Interchange in Meriden

Reconfiguration of the Route 17 On-Ramp onto Route 9 North in Middletown

Resurfacing and safety improvements on I-95 in Stamford

Rehabilitation and replacement of ten bridges along Route 9 and Route 72 in Berlin, New Britain, and Plainville

New Haven Line track mobility improvements between Bridgeport and Stratford

IIJA makes more than $100 billion in competitive federal grants available for Connecticut to pursue. CTDOT applied for and received approximately $229.2 million in discretionary funding in 2022. Many grants are available for COGs and municipalities to apply for—in 2022, six municipalities received a total of $2.4 million through the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program.

Wrong-way driving occurrences on Connecticut’s highways have increased by 500%, often with tragic consequences. CTDOT received $20 million in state bond funding to address this dangerous trend by installing wrong-way detection systems. Ten detection systems are active, with seven additional locations coming online in the coming months. CTDOT is going to install 16 additional systems in 2023 and has launched a new, impactful public awareness campaign on the dangers of wrong-way driving.

CTDOT’s Community Connectivity Grant Program recently announced the next grant solicitation for municipalities and anticipates awarding $12 million in 2023 to improve safety and accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians across the state. CTDOT is also updating its Complete Streets Policy in 2023 to include more standard requirements for pedestrian, bicycle, and transit safety provisions for the project design process.

CTDOT is working with the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center at the University of Connecticut to develop a safety management software system, allowing screening and diagnosis of roadway and safety improvements. This software will be used in Connecticut’s completion of a vulnerable road user safety assessment in 2023 required through IIJA.

Connecticut will receive additional formula funding to meet transportation sustainability goals for FY 2023 for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI), Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT), and Carbon Reduction programs. CTDOT will continue a phased approach in FY 2023 while planning for the longer term (FY24-26) as additional guidance from federal partners is released.

CTDOT will continue its focus on several Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) studies—a process approach that considers environmental, community, and economic goals in the very early planning phase of a transportation program or project. The public is encouraged to follow the studies’ progress and participate in ongoing public engagement activities.

CTDOT PEL studies currently underway include:

