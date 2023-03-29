“Must Carry” TV Stations

In 2011 The Nielson company, you know the company that gives the ratings of TV stations was thinking of changing Fairfield County to be part of the broadcast market. Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, etc. have all been considered the New York news and TV market since people were putting aerials up on their roofs to watch TV. It hasn’t changed since the 1950s.

“Must carry stations” for cable operators are determined by this. “Cable must-carry” stations are TV channels that cable providers are legally required to carry within a specific geographic area. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established these rules to ensure that local broadcast stations can reach their audiences through cable TV, which has become a primary means of delivering television content to households.

Under the must-carry rules, cable providers must carry all local broadcast stations that request carriage, either as a must-carry station or as a station that elects to be carried under retransmission consent rules. These rules aim to prevent cable companies from discriminating against certain stations or charging them higher fees than other stations. It’s important to note that these rules apply to all cable providers, whether they are large national companies or small local operators. That is stations that are required to be Fox 61 haven’t been on Optimum for over five years.

YoutubeTV and the other streaming services will only offer you the New York Market in Fairfield County even though our traffic and weather are much different. You can watch local Connecticut news on the station’s website. There have been a number of online attempts to watch your local channels like Newsy, Vuit, Local Now, and Hatstack News but I’m yet to find it work like a normal broadcast. Even News12 is available, but the New York market.

DoingItLocal will continue to provide you with the latest in news at no charge thanks to our sponsors.

