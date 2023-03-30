Drive to Save Lives 2023 Campaign

Crash-related fatalities are ranked as one of the top causes of death in the U.S. Many of these crashes are caused by highly visible driver-related factors, including speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving. The CT State Police is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies along the I-95 corridor in the “Drive to Save Lives” campaign. This campaign is a multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative to increase traffic enforcement presence along the I-95 corridor from Maine to Florida – including across Connecticut – from Saturday, April 1, 2023, to Monday, April 3, 2023. Motorists can expect to see Troopers working diligently to keep them safe as they travel throughout the state on I-95.

