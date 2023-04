With more than one in 10 Connecticut residents experiencing food insecurity, those who may be in need should know there are a number of resources available to the public intended to help. These include the Connecticut Foodshare schedule of mobile pantries, which drive around the state delivering food supplies to this in need; the food pantry locator at https://www.211ct.org/; and https://ctfoodshare.org/get-help/communityresources/

