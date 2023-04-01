Ansonia News: Narcotics Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On March 29, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department and DEA New Haven Task Force with the assistance of the New Haven Police Department Criminal Intelligence Unit & Shooting Task Force and Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on Howard Avenue in Ansonia. The warrant was the result of a joint investigation into the distribution of narcotics. During the service of the warrant, a large number of drugs and cash were recovered and the target of the investigation was arrested. Seized during the warrant were 448 grams of cocaine, 186 grams of crack, 10 grams of Fentanyl, and $100,000.00 in cash.

Daqwon Graham, age 28, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics within 200 feet of a School, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 200 feet of a school. Graham posted a $150,000.00 bond and will be arraigned on April 12, 2023, at Derby Superior Court.