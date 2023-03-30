Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Incarcerated Man arrested for Violating Protective Order

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 30, 2023

#Shelton CT– On 03/28/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 27-year Gordon Cole of Shelton.
Cole was charged with one count of Violation of a Protective Order and remained
incarcerated on an additional $10,000 bond.
Cole was previously arrested in Shelton on 12/29/2022 for several Domestic Violence
charges including 7 counts of violation of a protective order. After the December arrest,
Cole was incarcerated and the court issued a Protective Order stating that he is to have no
contact with the victim in the original arrest.
During Cole’s incarceration, the Department of Correction alerted Law Enforcement that
they suspected Cole of having phone conversations with the victim from the original
arrest. Shelton Police conducted an investigation into these phone calls and discovered
that Cole made and received approximately 70 phone calls in prison to the victim using
fictitious names and using codes to hide their identities.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Valley

Route 8 Crash

Mar 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Derby News: Armed Robbery

Feb 28, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia Man Arrested on Unlawful Restraint, Prostitution Charges

Feb 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Incarcerated Man arrested for Violating Protective Order

Mar 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Mar 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

“Must Carry” TV Stations

Mar 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CTDOT Releases Five-Year Capital Plan Focused on Safety, Sustainability, and Accessibility

Mar 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick