Incarcerated Man arrested for Violating Protective Order

#Shelton CT– On 03/28/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 27-year Gordon Cole of Shelton.
Cole was charged with one count of Violation of a Protective Order and remained
incarcerated on an additional $10,000 bond.
Cole was previously arrested in Shelton on 12/29/2022 for several Domestic Violence
charges including 7 counts of violation of a protective order. After the December arrest,
Cole was incarcerated and the court issued a Protective Order stating that he is to have no
contact with the victim in the original arrest.
During Cole’s incarceration, the Department of Correction alerted Law Enforcement that
they suspected Cole of having phone conversations with the victim from the original
arrest. Shelton Police conducted an investigation into these phone calls and discovered
that Cole made and received approximately 70 phone calls in prison to the victim using
fictitious names and using codes to hide their identities.
#Shelton CT– On 03/28/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 27-year Gordon Cole of Shelton.