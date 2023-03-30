Incarcerated Man arrested for Violating Protective Order

#Shelton CT– On 03/28/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 27-year Gordon Cole of Shelton.

Cole was charged with one count of Violation of a Protective Order and remained

incarcerated on an additional $10,000 bond.

Cole was previously arrested in Shelton on 12/29/2022 for several Domestic Violence

charges including 7 counts of violation of a protective order. After the December arrest,

Cole was incarcerated and the court issued a Protective Order stating that he is to have no

contact with the victim in the original arrest.

During Cole’s incarceration, the Department of Correction alerted Law Enforcement that

they suspected Cole of having phone conversations with the victim from the original

arrest. Shelton Police conducted an investigation into these phone calls and discovered

that Cole made and received approximately 70 phone calls in prison to the victim using

fictitious names and using codes to hide their identities.

