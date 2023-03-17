Bridgeport News: Cop Hit By Car

Bridgeport Police UPDATE: The pedestrian, a Bridgeport Police Officer, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene. This is currently an active investigation as to the likely cause or circumstances of the accident.

2023-03-17@2:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– A Bridgeport Police Officer was hit by a car at Fairfield Avenue and Brewster Street. At the time of the report, a witness said the police officer was helping a woman but it turned out to be he was on the way to assist a woman who fell down the street. The driver of the car did stop and is cooperating with the police. The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.