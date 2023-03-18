Bridgeport CT– Felon Threatens DCF With Firearm

#Bridgeport CT–A 26-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested Friday afternoon after he threatened a security guard with a gun at the State Department of Children and Families offices in downtown Bridgeport.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 100 Fairfield Ave. on a report of a man smoking marijuana in the building, and then threatening a security guard with a gun after he was ordered to leave.

Several minutes later, that suspect, Earl Livingston Williams, 26yrs of age from Bridgeport, was located at the corner of Main St. and John St. He was found in possession of what turned out to be a stolen firearm, and was taken into custody

Williams is a convicted felon and is on probation.

Williams was charged with Threatening in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Illegal Transfer/Sale of a Pistol, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

He was given a bond of $100,000