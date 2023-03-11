Bridgeport News: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–On the fifteenth of June in the year 2022, at approximately 1748 hours, the Emergency Operations Center in Bridgeport CT received multiple reports regarding an unfortunate incident involving a pickup truck and a gas-powered scooter at the intersection of Kossuth St. and Putnam St. According to the concerned citizens who placed the calls, a red Ford F150 collided with two men who were riding on the scooter, and the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene in a southerly direction on Kossuth St. The authorities immediately dispatched the American Medical Response and the Bridgeport Police to the site of the accident. Upon arriving, the emergency personnel discovered two juvenile males who had sustained injuries in the collision. The two youths, who were aged 16 and 17 years old respectively, were given medical attention at the scene and subsequently transported to Yale Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response for further treatment#Bridgeport CT–On the fifteenth of June in the year 2022, at approximately 1748 hours, the Emergency Operations Center in Bridgeport CT received multiple reports regarding an unfortunate incident involving a pickup truck and a gas-powered scooter at the intersection of Kossuth St. and Putnam St. According to the concerned citizens who placed the calls, a red Ford F150 collided with two men who were riding on the scooter, and the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene in a southerly direction on Kossuth St. The authorities immediately dispatched the American Medical Response and the Bridgeport Police to the site of the accident. Upon arriving, the emergency personnel discovered two juvenile males who had sustained injuries in the collision. The two youths, who were aged 16 and 17 years old respectively, were given medical attention at the scene and subsequently transported to Yale Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response for further treatment.

After being notified of the incident, the Bridgeport Serious Crash Team promptly swung into action. They issued a broadcast through the police radio network, calling on all officers to be on the lookout for the red F150 that was involved in the hit-and-run accident. The scene of the collision was cordoned off and secured, and the Bridgeport Serious Crash Team arrived to begin the task of reconstructing the incident. Law enforcement officials who were present at the scene were able to retrieve video footage that provided crucial insights into the causes of the collision. It was determined that the scooter was traveling westward on Putnam Ave. and had failed to stop at the stop sign located at that intersection. Simultaneously, the Ford F150 was heading southward on Kossuth St., and had also failed to halt at the stop signs located at the intersection of Kossuth St. and Putnam St. As a result of these failures to observe the stop signs, the two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection. The two juveniles who were riding on the scooter were flung off the vehicle by the force of the impact, and the driver of the F150 continued to drive away in a southerly direction while dragging the scooter behind him for a distance of 764.6 feet until he reached the intersection of Kossuth St. and Stillman St.

On the 10th of March in the year 2023, a 25-year-old man by the name of Juan Gabriel Garcia was taken into custody by law enforcement officials at approximately 0958 hours. Mr. Garcia was subsequently transported to the Bridgeport Police Department Booking center, where he was served with a warrant for his involvement in the fatal crash that occurred on June 15, 2022. Mr. Garcia has been charged with a number of criminal offenses, including CGS: 14-224(a*) Evading Responsibility with Death, CGS: 14-224(b)(2) Evading Responsibility with Physical Injury, CGS: 53a-155 Tampering with Evidence, CGS: 14-215(a) Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension, CGS: 14-213b Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle without Minimum Insurance, CGS: 14-12 Operate/Parks Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and CGS: 14-301 Failure to Obey Stop Sign.