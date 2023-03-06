Bridgeport News: Serious Crash At Boston and Pembroke Street

Police UPDATE:

One woman is dead, and several children were taken to area hospitals after a multivehicle crash in Bridgeport Monday, according to police.

Two vehicles ended up in the median of Boston Avenue, and one car flipped onto its roof.

Police say the car that flipped had one person inside and the car it crashed into had four passengers, including two children, who are being treated for their injuries. Police say the adult woman in that car is the one who died.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash, but witnesses say they thought one car looked like it was going fast.

2023-03-06@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police is working with the Fairfield Accident to investigate a serious crash on Boston Avenue at Pembroke Street. There were at least 3 responsive people at the scene which included children. This is still breaking news so there are not a lot of details at this moment. Boston Avenue heading towards Stratford is closed starting at East Main Street for the investigation.