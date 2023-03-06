Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Serious Crash At Boston and Pembroke Street

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 6, 2023

Police UPDATE:

One woman is dead, and several children were taken to area hospitals after a multivehicle crash in Bridgeport Monday, according to police.
Two vehicles ended up in the median of Boston Avenue, and one car flipped onto its roof.
Police say the car that flipped had one person inside and the car it crashed into had four passengers, including two children, who are being treated for their injuries. Police say the adult woman in that car is the one who died.
Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash, but witnesses say they thought one car looked like it was going fast.

2023-03-06@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police is working with the Fairfield Accident to investigate a serious crash on Boston Avenue at Pembroke Street. There were at least 3 responsive people at the scene which included children. This is still breaking news so there are not a lot of details at this moment. Boston Avenue heading towards Stratford is closed starting at East Main Street for the investigation.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On Howard Avenue

Mar 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Mar 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Garage Fire

Mar 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Serious Crash At Boston and Pembroke Street

Mar 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On Howard Avenue

Mar 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Route 8 Crash

Mar 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Highly Respected Chief Passes

Mar 5, 2023 Stephen Krauchick