2023-03-06@12:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man was shot inside an apartment in the 1200 block of Howard Avenue. The man did not appear to be conscious at the time. This is breaking news and so there is no further information at this time. This shooting comes the night after the city’s 4th homicide of the year. I’m told that detectives cannot come out to investigate until morning unless it is a homicide.

