FRIDAY: GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ON CHILDCARE

(HARTFORD, CT) – On Friday morning, Governor Ned Lamont will hold a ceremony at the U.S. headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim in Ridgefield, where he will sign an executive order requiring the formation of a blue-ribbon panel that will be charged with developing a strategic plan of recommendations on how Connecticut can improve its child care system with a particular emphasis on making it more accessible, equitable, and affordable. The governor will be joined at the event by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye, state legislators, childcare providers, parents, and advocates.

The governor is holding the ceremony at Boehringer Ingelheim because he wants to highlight one of the few businesses in the state that provides on-site childcare services to its employees, giving them a convenient and cost-effective method of receiving high-quality early childhood care and education just steps from where they work. Governor Lamont wants to encourage more businesses in Connecticut to offer child care services for their employees, which is why he proposed legislation this session that will provide businesses with a corporate tax credit of 25% of the cost of any child care subsidies they provide to their workers. The tax credit is included as part of his fiscal year 2024-2025 biennial budget proposal, which is currently under consideration in the General Assembly.

