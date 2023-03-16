Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

FRIDAY: GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ON CHILDCARE

Mar 16, 2023
(HARTFORD, CT) – On Friday morning, Governor Ned Lamont will hold a ceremony at the U.S. headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim in Ridgefield, where he will sign an executive order requiring the formation of a blue-ribbon panel that will be charged with developing a strategic plan of recommendations on how Connecticut can improve its child care system with a particular emphasis on making it more accessible, equitable, and affordable. The governor will be joined at the event by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye, state legislators, childcare providers, parents, and advocates.

The governor is holding the ceremony at Boehringer Ingelheim because he wants to highlight one of the few businesses in the state that provides on-site childcare services to its employees, giving them a convenient and cost-effective method of receiving high-quality early childhood care and education just steps from where they work. Governor Lamont wants to encourage more businesses in Connecticut to offer child care services for their employees, which is why he proposed legislation this session that will provide businesses with a corporate tax credit of 25% of the cost of any child care subsidies they provide to their workers. The tax credit is included as part of his fiscal year 2024-2025 biennial budget proposal, which is currently under consideration in the General Assembly.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

