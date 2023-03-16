Upcoming Track Improvements on the Metro-North New Canaan Branch Line

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is alerting riders that due to track improvements on the New Canaan Branch Line this summer, substitute bus service will replace all train service. This necessary work is part of the tie replacement and track upgrades program. When completed, an existing speed restriction in the Stamford area will be eliminated. Train speeds through this section will increase from 30 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour, increasing travel times on the line. The track improvements, and bus substitution, will begin Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and is estimated to run through August.

“CTDOT has continued to move forward with projects that modernize and improve our state rail systems to bolster efficiency, safety, and overall customer experience,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “We know the importance of this line and have plans to ensure passengers can reach their destination. We worked with Metro-North to ensure this outage begins after Memorial Day and concludes prior to Labor Day, coinciding with the time commuters and their families are more likely to have summer vacations planned. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we enter the final phases of work activity.”

The bus schedule is currently being finalized and will be shared in the weeks ahead.

This year, the construction program includes the New Canaan Branch Line’s replacement of approximately 8,000 ties with a Pandrol fastening system, 1,600 feet of rail, insulated rail joints, and bridge timbers over the Noroton River Bridge; remediation of mud spots at several locations; reinstatement of drainage along portions of the branch where needed; reinstallation new rail anchors as needed; and surfacing the entire branch line.

The New Haven Line Track 5 work to lift the speed restriction includes the replacement of 830 ties, 1,200 feet of rail and bridge timbers over the Canal Street Bridge, Elm Street Bridge, and East Main Street Bridge; surfacing the entire stretch; and maintenance of the railway turnout by Elm Street.

Customers will be able to access the complete substitute bus schedule at mta.info/mnr. Customers are encouraged to check the schedules and status of service before they travel.

All rail customers are encouraged to pre-purchase their rail tickets before boarding. Customers may use the MTA eTix app or ticket vending machines conveniently located at most New Haven Line stations. For information on how to use the MTA eTix app, visit mta.info/mta-etix.

While passengers are no longer required to wear masks on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.

This press release was made possible by: