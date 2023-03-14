Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

BAN ON ALL TANDEM AND EMPTY TRACTOR TRAILERS ON I-84 BEGINNING 6AM TUESDAY DUE TO WINTER STORM

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 13, 2023

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to the winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut, he is banning all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers from traveling on Interstate 84 statewide effective at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, until further notice.

The governor said that he is implementing this travel ban due to the heavy wet snow and high winds that are expected to impact this specific area of Connecticut throughout the day on Tuesday. This is being done in coordination with New York, which has implemented a similar travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers on highways in this region.

“During peak periods of this storm, we are expecting to see very strong wind gusts and heavy wet snow in the northern region of the state, particularly along the I-84 corridor,” Governor Lamont said. “This storm is unique for our small state in that some areas are expected to receive a significant impact and in other regions it may be less severe. I encourage everyone to stay alert for weather updates and take caution if you need to travel.”

This press release made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

LEGISLATION TO PROTECT PEOPLE’S PERSONAL DATA ONLINE

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR EXTENDS COVERAGE PERIOD FOR DELIVERABLE FUEL ASSISTANCE

Mar 10, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES FOUR GHOST GUN DEALERS FOR ILLEGAL SALES IN CONNECTICUT

Mar 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

BAN ON ALL TANDEM AND EMPTY TRACTOR TRAILERS ON I-84 BEGINNING 6AM TUESDAY DUE TO WINTER STORM

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

LEGISLATION TO PROTECT PEOPLE’S PERSONAL DATA ONLINE

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Drive-by Shooting

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick