Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

LEGISLATION TO PROTECT PEOPLE’S PERSONAL DATA ONLINE

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 13, 2023
Frankies corned beef

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) joined U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and a group of 19 senators in reintroducing legislation to protect people’s personal data online. The Data Care Act would require websites, apps, and other online providers to take responsible steps to safeguard personal information and stop the misuse of users’ data.

“We constantly hear reports of online companies misusing or exploiting data they collect from their users, and most people don’t realize just how much personal information these websites and apps can access. This legislation would ensure these companies are held to a higher standard that prioritizes protecting consumer data and give users some peace of mind,” said Murphy.

“Websites and apps that collect data from their users need to be protecting this data, not using it to harm them,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. “Doctors and lawyers are required to protect people’s data, and our bill will help make sure online companies aren’t exploiting it, either.”

Doctors, lawyers, and bankers are legally required to exercise special care to protect their clients and not misuse their information. While online companies also hold personal and sensitive information about the people they serve, they are not required to protect consumers’ data. This leaves users in a vulnerable position; they are expected to understand the information they give to providers and how it is being used – an unreasonable expectation for even the most tech-savvy consumer. By establishing an explicit duty for online providers, Americans can trust that their online data is protected and used in a responsible way.

The Data Care Act establishes reasonable duties that will require providers to protect user data and will prohibit providers from using user data to their detriment:

1. Duty of Care – Must reasonably secure individual identifying data and promptly inform users of data breaches that involve sensitive information;

2. Duty of Loyalty – May not use individual identifying data in ways that harm users;

3. Duty of Confidentiality – Must ensure that the duties of care and loyalty extend to third parties when disclosing, selling, or sharing individual identifying data;

4. Federal and State Enforcement – A violation of the duties will be treated as a violation of an FTC rule with fine authority. States may also bring civil enforcement actions, but the FTC can intervene. States and the FTC may go after both first- and third-party data collectors; and

5. Rulemaking Authority – FTC is granted rulemaking authority to implement the Act.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

GOVERNOR EXTENDS COVERAGE PERIOD FOR DELIVERABLE FUEL ASSISTANCE

Mar 10, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES FOUR GHOST GUN DEALERS FOR ILLEGAL SALES IN CONNECTICUT

Mar 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Insurance For All

Mar 3, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

LEGISLATION TO PROTECT PEOPLE’S PERSONAL DATA ONLINE

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford News: Drive-by Shooting

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Garage Fire

Mar 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick