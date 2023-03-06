Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Highly Respected Chief Passes

Mar 5, 2023

It is with great sorrow to share Fairfield Fire Department’s post of the passing of Assistant Chief Chris Tracey. Tracey not only had the respect of firefighters but also officials and media alike.

Not many know that Tracey gave up an acting career to pursue his career as a firefighter in Fairfield and rose to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. You can see his IMDB report here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0870506/bio and Frank Recchia from News12 did a report on it as well as you can see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7WUkVWHb5Y

You will be deeply missed chief! I feel like I lost a close family member.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

