Highly Respected Chief Passes

It is with great sorrow to share Fairfield Fire Department’s post of the passing of Assistant Chief Chris Tracey. Tracey not only had the respect of firefighters but also officials and media alike.

Not many know that Tracey gave up an acting career to pursue his career as a firefighter in Fairfield and rose to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief. You can see his IMDB report here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0870506/bio and Frank Recchia from News12 did a report on it as well as you can see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7WUkVWHb5Y

You will be deeply missed chief! I feel like I lost a close family member.