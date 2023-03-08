Fairfield News: Animal Cruelty Suspect Arrested Following Threat to Police Officer

#Fairfield CT–Raymond Neuberger, 39, the suspect previously arrested following the extensive investigations involving the infliction of torturous harm to animals, was arrested following several threatening and harassing text messages sent to law enforcement#Fairfield CT–Raymond Neuberger, 39, the suspect previously arrested following the extensive investigations involving the infliction of torturous harm to animals, was arrested following several threatening and harassing text messages sent to law enforcement#shelton.

Neuberger was arrested today at his parent’s home in Easton after police submitted an arrest warrant charging him with Threatening 2nd-degree and Harassment 2nd

Degree.

He was released after posting a $5000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 03/15/2023.