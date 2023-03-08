Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Animal Cruelty Suspect Arrested Following Threat to Police Officer

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 8, 2023

#Fairfield CT–Raymond Neuberger, 39, the suspect previously arrested following the extensive investigations involving the infliction of torturous harm to animals, was arrested following several threatening and harassing text messages sent to law enforcement#Fairfield CT–Raymond Neuberger, 39, the suspect previously arrested following the extensive investigations involving the infliction of torturous harm to animals, was arrested following several threatening and harassing text messages sent to law enforcement#shelton.

Neuberger was arrested today at his parent’s home in Easton after police submitted an arrest warrant charging him with Threatening 2nd-degree and Harassment 2nd

Degree.

He was released after posting a $5000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 03/15/2023.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

