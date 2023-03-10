#Fairfield CT– The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Fairfield and its Department of Community & Economic Development, announces that FREE Covid Vaccines and Health Screenings will now be available at the upcoming 2023 Health and Fitness Expo on March 11th – these services will be provided by Griffin Hospital.

“It has been three years since we last held this event, and we are excited to mark its return,” states Beverly Balaz, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. This year, the Fairfield Health and Fitness Expo will have something for the entire family to enjoy. Free, and open to the public, the Expo will feature 60+ exhibitors plus special activities for young and old alike. “We are delighted to be working with the

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce to host this event,” said Fairfield Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart. “It promises to be a fun-filled day with health-conscious activities for the entire family,” Barnhart continued. Parking for the event is free.

Both the Chamber and Town are proud to host an event that promotes a healthy lifestyle experience for young and old, and invites everyone to attend to have fun, watch some fitness demos, and get answers from our business owners to identify what is needed to stay fit and healthy … and how to help our seniors! Whether people are interested in fitness or need medical, wellness, or senior services information, it’s here … conveniently all in one place!

