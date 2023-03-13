Free “Irish in Film” Series Begins In March

Fairfield University’s Irish Studies Program has been hosting its “Irish in Film” Series for 16 years now, and it has become a beloved tradition for both the University community and the wider public. This year’s lineup features four award-winning films, each introduced by a faculty member with expertise in Irish Studies. Each screening is free and open to the public, and will take place in the DiMenna-Nyselius Library’s Multimedia Room; light refreshments will be served.

William Abbott, PhD, associate professor of history at Fairfield and director of the Irish Studies Program, will introduce the films and provide context for the historical events portrayed in the story.

On Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. the series continues with The Secret of Kells, a 2009 animated film directed by Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey. The movie tells the story of a young boy living in a medieval Irish monastery who embarks on a quest to complete a legendary book. Maurice Rose, PhD, associate professor of art history, will introduce the film.

On Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. the series presents Brooklyn, a 2015 romantic drama directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Hornby, based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Colm Tóibín. Set in the 1950s, the film follows a young Irish immigrant who moves to New York City and must navigate the challenges of starting a new life in a foreign land. Nels Pearson, PhD, professor of English and expert in Irish literature, will introduce the film.

Finally, on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. the series concludes with The Secret of Roan Inish, a 1994 family drama directed by John Sayles based on the 1957 novel Secret of the Ron Mor Skerry, by Rosalie K. Fry. Set in a remote fishing village in Ireland, the film tells the story of a young girl who discovers that her family has a mystical connection to the sea. Robert Epstein, PhD, professor of English at Fairfield, will introduce the film.

“The ‘Irish in Film’ Series is a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested in Irish culture, history, and literature to experience some of the best films from Ireland and the Irish diaspora,” said Dr. Abbott, “They range from lighthearted comedy to intense (and often tragic) drama, and from animated films to documentaries.”

The series is free and open to the public, and each screening is followed by a question-and-answer session with the faculty member who introduced the film. Don’t miss this chance to explore the rich and diverse world of Irish cinema!

