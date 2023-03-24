Juvenile Arrested for Role in Robbery and Murder of Chinese Food Delivery Man

2023-03-24 #Bridgeport CT–Earlier today, Bridgeport Police apprehended a 14-year-old individual in connection with the robbery and killing of a Chinese food delivery man that occurred on March 4th. This arrest marks the second one made in relation to the case.

The minor has been charged with Criminal Attempt at Robbery in the First Degree and Felony Murder, and is currently being detained at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport on a bond of $1,000,000.

The lead investigator on the case, Detective Hanson, and all of the other individuals who contributed to the investigation are commended for their hard work and dedication.