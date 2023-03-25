Bridgeport News: Man Shot In The Neck & In Critical Condition

#Bridgeport News: On March 25, 2023, at around 3:30 am, the Bridgeport Police Department received reports of gunshots outside the Hollywood Hookah Lounge located at 1211 Main Street in Bridgeport, CT. A 23-year-old man from Bridgeport was shot twice in the neck and is critically injured.

The Incident

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers discovered shell casings and other evidence indicating that multiple shots had been fired. A male party presented himself at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck.

The Victim

The victim of the shooting is a 23-year-old man from Bridgeport, CT. The police have not released his name or any other identifying information. He is critically injured but is reported to be in stable condition at this time.

The Shooter

The shooter is described as a black male wearing a green shirt. He allegedly entered a small black vehicle and fled the area, traveling southbound on Main Street. Police are currently working to identify and locate the shooter.

The Investigation

The Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation into the shooting at the Hollywood Hookah Lounge. A crime scene was processed outside the lounge, and detectives are working on several leads to identify the shooter and determine the motive behind the shooting.

Contact Information

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the case officer, Detective Kateema Riettie, at 203-581-5253. Citizens can also provide information anonymously by using the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Possible Motives

The police have not yet identified a motive for the shooting at the Hollywood Hookah Lounge. However, they are considering several possibilities, such as gang-related violence or an altercation or dispute between individuals at the lounge.

Public Safety Concerns

The shooting at the Hollywood Hookah Lounge has raised concerns about public safety in the Bridgeport community. Many residents are worried about the increasing violence in the area and are calling for more resources to be dedicated to preventing violent crime.

