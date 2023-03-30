Ribbon Cutting At Cornerstone Medical Training Center

Chamber member, Cornerstone Medical Training Center, is celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting held on March 30th, at noon. The ceremony will be officiated by First Selectwoman, Brenda Kupchick, and then a second ribbon cutting with the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

Owner, Peggy Colas-Dixon and Shanoy Dixon invited the public to attend and take part in the festivities (Food/Music/Giveaways). Peggy has a Bachelor’s in Nursing and has extensive experience in medical-surgical nursing, at the Bridgeport Hospital.

When asked why they selected Fairfield to open their Training Center, Peggy replied: “The Center is right on the border of Fairfield and Bridgeport, so therefore, it is very convenient to serve both communities.

Services and Training include CPR training; Certified EKG Technician; HeartSaver First Aid; BLS Certification; Certified Nursing Assistant; Certified Phlebotomy Technician, and more.

Peggy proudly states: “Because of my background and experience, I can provide valuable insights to help students succeed.” And because of the current healthcare labor shortage, Peggy believes she can assist in filling the voids by providing well-trained people.

For more information, please contact Peggy Colas-Dixon: at 833-854-4454.