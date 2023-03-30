Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Fairfield

Ribbon Cutting At Cornerstone Medical Training Center

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 30, 2023

Chamber member, Cornerstone Medical Training Center, is celebrated its grand opening with an official ribbon cutting held on March 30th, at noon. The ceremony will be officiated by First Selectwoman, Brenda Kupchick, and then a second ribbon cutting with the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

Owner, Peggy Colas-Dixon and Shanoy Dixon invited the public to attend and take part in the festivities (Food/Music/Giveaways). Peggy has a Bachelor’s in Nursing and has extensive experience in medical-surgical nursing, at the Bridgeport Hospital.

When asked why they selected Fairfield to open their Training Center, Peggy replied: “The Center is right on the border of Fairfield and Bridgeport, so therefore, it is very convenient to serve both communities.

Services and Training include CPR training; Certified EKG Technician; HeartSaver First Aid; BLS Certification; Certified Nursing Assistant; Certified Phlebotomy Technician, and more.

Peggy proudly states: “Because of my background and experience, I can provide valuable insights to help students succeed.” And because of the current healthcare labor shortage, Peggy believes she can assist in filling the voids by providing well-trained people.

For more information, please contact Peggy Colas-Dixon: at 833-854-4454.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Mar 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Tonight’s Vehicle Fire

Mar 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Stabbed

Mar 29, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

Drive to Save Lives 2023 Campaign

Mar 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Fairfield

Ribbon Cutting At Cornerstone Medical Training Center

Mar 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Failure to Appear 2nd

Mar 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Mar 30, 2023 Stephen Krauchick