$3.62 BILLION PROPOSAL TO U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY FOR FUNDING AND DESIGNATION AS NATIONAL HUB

More Than a Dozen Projects Proposed for the Northeast to Advance Production, Consumption, and Infrastructure for Clean Hydrogen for Use in Hard to Decarbonize Sectors

(HARTFORD, CT) – The States of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts today announced the submission of the group’s proposal for a Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (NE Hub) to the U.S. Department of Energy to compete for a $1.25 billion share of the $8 billion in federal hydrogen hub funding available as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Together with the federal portion, the proposal represents a $3.6 billion investment and includes more than one dozen projects across seven Northeast states that advance clean electrolytic hydrogen production, consumption, and infrastructure projects, for hard to decarbonize sectors, including transportation and heavy industry, among others. Today’s announcement supports each state’s climate and clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean energy across all sectors of the economy. Awards are anticipated to be announced in fall 2023.

The NE Hub partnership, formed in March 2022, initially included the States of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In August 2022, the States of Rhode Island and Maine joined the coalition, followed by Vermont in February 2023. In total, more than 100 partners signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate with the states in developing the submitted proposal.

Clean hydrogen has the potential to provide an emission-free energy source for otherwise hard-to-decarbonize sectors and promote the creation of clean, good-paying jobs. Connecticut’s longstanding leadership in fuel cell development and manufacturing positions the state to be a leader in hydrogen development. The hub’s coordinated, multi-state strategy is designed to integrate projects across the region and create an ecosystem that connects hydrogen producers and users, technology original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the research and development community, workforce development, and environmental justice organizations, and labor and communities’ representatives.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, “This is a momentous day for the Northeast Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, and I’m thrilled with the compelling application we made to the U.S. Department of Energy. The public-private partners in our hydrogen ecosystem are worldwide leaders in business innovation, and climate leadership. I thank them for the collective effort getting us to this point, and I look forward to a favorable decision from the Department of Energy and the good-paying, local jobs and many other community benefits that will result.”

