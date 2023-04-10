DEADLINE TO SUBMIT ACCESS HEALTH CT BROKER ACADEMY APPLICATIONS EXTENDED THROUGH APRIL 30

HARTFORD, Conn. (April 10, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) today announced the deadline to apply for the 2023 Broker Academy Program is extended to April 30. To apply for the program, click here.

The Broker Academy creates a pathway to license health insurance brokers by recruiting from, and building the skillsets of, those who live and work in historically underserved communities throughout Connecticut. The program was created as part of AHCT’s mission to increase the rate of the insured and reduce health disparities in the state.

Program applicants must be 18 years or older, hold a high school diploma or GED, have 1-3 letters of recommendation and have community service experience. The Broker Academy is open to all Connecticut residents and preference will be given to applicants who reside or work in underserved areas.

Accepted Broker Academy students will receive free training, a five-month mentorship with an experienced broker, professional development and program support. Weekly training sessions for program readiness will be held in May and in-person classes begin June 5.

“This new deadline gives people more time to apply to the Broker Academy,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer James Michel. “Connecticut residents in underserved communities need access to trusted brokers and information to help them enroll in a health insurance plan. The Broker Academy will train and license people who can then serve as a resource in these areas of the state.”