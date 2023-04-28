Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Attempt To Kidnap Student

Stephen Krauchick

Apr 28, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–On April 27, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am, Bridgeport Police Officer Dani Soto was dispatched to Central High School to check on the welfare of an 18-year-old female student. The student lost cell phone contact with a friend as she was leaving the school campus walking towards North Avenue. Upon arrival, Officer Soto confirmed with school security that the female student was located off campus and was in a safe environment.

The female student reports a male party attempted to lure her into his car on the school campus. The student walked away from the suspect towards a pathway that connects the campus to North Avenue. The suspect exited his car and grabbed onto the victim. The suspect then attempted to drag the victim back towards his car as she yelled for help. The victim was able to break free and escape towards North Avenue.

Officer Soto contacted the Bridgeport Police Department’s Fusion Center where the staff was able to review City and Board of Education cameras. The Fusion Center quickly provided Officer Sotto with a suspect vehicle and last known location. The suspect was apprehended in his vehicle on Taft Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Antonio Dossantos of Bridgeport CT, was interviewed by Detective Angel Llanos and confessed to the crimes. Dossantos is charged with Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree, Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree, and Criminal Attempt, Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. Bond is set at $150,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on April 28, 2023.

