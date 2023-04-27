Bridgeport News: Homicide On Denver Avenue

Police UPDATE:

On April 26, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to the 100 block of Denver Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the location of the gunfire.

Police officers responded to Denver Avenue, collected several items of evidence, conducted interviews, canvassed the area, and documented their investigation.

On April 27, 2023, at approximately 8:30 am, a citizen called police stating he found a body on the side of a house located within the 100 block of Denver Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive 25-year-old Bridgeport man positioned on the ground between a car and house within the 100 block of Denver Avenue. Medics responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB).

The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation with leads quickly developing. Detectives from the Identification Unit are currently processing the crime scene. Denver Avenue, between Fairfield Avenue & Denver Court, will be closed to thru traffic until this evening.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Homicide Detective Brian Coyne at 203-581-5223 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

