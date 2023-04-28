Fairfield Police Don’t Play- 3 Incidents In 3 Days Quickly Resolved

#Fairfield CT– On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 12:30am, the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that a female was found on Johnson

Drive and was claiming to have been robbed of $15,000 in cash.

The “victim” reported that she was driving her vehicle when two black males, operating an older model sedan-type vehicle, activated flashing blue and red emergency lights and pulled her over at the intersection of Johnson Drive

and Chambers Street. She was then approached by one of the males who identified himself as a police officer and was wearing a police badge around his neck. She then

claimed that she was ordered out of her vehicle, and handcuffed, and a search of her vehicle was conducted by the two “officers”. She then claimed that she was

unrestrained and told she was free to go. When she returned to her vehicle, she noticed that $15,000 in cash was missing, her iPhone was missing, and the key to her vehicle was missing.

Police conducted an area canvass for this suspect vehicle, an ambulance was summoned to the scene, and a lengthy investigation ensued, lasting well over 10 hours throughout the day Thursday.

What police discovered was that the “victim”, later identified as Wilhelmina Ray (55) of

Bridgeport had fabricated the entire story and none of the events occurred. Police found video surveillance of the entire area and discovered that the events in fact DID NOT occur. Ray actually placed the key to her vehicle in the bushes which was found by police.

Ray was placed under arrest at Fairfield Police Headquarters this evening and charged with Interfering with Police, Misuse of the 911 System, and Filing a False Police Report. She was released from custody after posting a $5000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 10, 2023.

“This is an example of great investigative work conducted by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau along with the repercussions someone will face for misusing the 911 system and emergency resources.”