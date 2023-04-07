Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On April 7, 2023, at approximately 1:05 am a ShotSpotter activation occurred at building 4 in the Greene Homes Housing Complex. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Ballistic evidence was collected within the housing complex.

On April 7, 2023, at approximately 1:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented at an area hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to the knee. The victim is a 34-year-old man who was uncooperative and only provided conflicting information to law enforcement and hospital staff as to where the incident occurred. His injury is reported to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Detective Bureau, Detective John Knapp, at 203-581-5251. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

