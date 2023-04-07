Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 7, 2023
#Bridgeport CT–On April 7, 2023, at approximately 1:05 am a ShotSpotter activation occurred at building 4 in the Greene Homes Housing Complex. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Ballistic evidence was collected within the housing complex.

On April 7, 2023, at approximately 1:35 am the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented at an area hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to the knee. The victim is a 34-year-old man who was uncooperative and only provided conflicting information to law enforcement and hospital staff as to where the incident occurred. His injury is reported to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the Detective Bureau, Detective John Knapp, at 203-581-5251. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

