CTDOT Reminds Drivers to Play a Role in Work Zone Safety

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is promoting National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) from April 17-21, 2023, highlighting this year’s theme of “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us.”

NWZAW has been observed for more than 20 years and was launched as a public awareness campaign to help everyone understand how they play a role in keeping workers, motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists safe on the roads.

“Every day, thousands of people drive through work zones across our state,” said Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “We encourage drivers to work with us in allowing CTDOT crews, construction workers, and emergency responders to make it home safe to their families. Playing a role means slowing down your speed, putting down the distractions while driving, staying alert no matter the conditions, and only getting behind the wheel when you’re sober.”

Over the last four years in Connecticut, there have been over 3,600 crashes in work zones, resulting in 13 fatalities and 37 serious injuries.

Statistics from the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse show there were 774 fatal crashes in work zones resulting in 857 deaths in 2020. In addition, 117 roadway workers were killed in work zones.

On Monday, April 17, CTDOT livestreamed a special Connecticut Work Zone Awareness Week event on its Facebook page to raise awareness about increasing the safety of workers, motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists in work zones. Special guest speakers included CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, FHWA’s Andrea Merejo, and additional local and state partners.

On Wednesday, April 19, CTDOT and organizations around the country will participate in Go Orange Day. Members of the public are invited to join CTDOT in spreading the message of work zone safety by wearing orange and sharing photos on social media using the hashtags #NWZAW #ObeyTheOrange and #Orange4Safety.

On Thursday, April 20 at noon, CTDOT encourages the public to join the nation for a special moment of silence wherever you are to honor and remember the people killed in work zone crashes.

CTDOT recognizes and appreciates all highway construction and maintenance workers, town and city public works departments across the state, public utility companies, private contractors, construction industry associations, and state and local police departments who are all affected by safe traveling through work zones.

To learn more about NWZAW, visit NWZAW.org and visit CTDOT’s Work Zone Safety Awareness page.

