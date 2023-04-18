GOVERNOR LAMONT STATEMENT ON THE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE’S FISCAL YEAR 2024-2025 SPENDING PROPOSAL

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont issued the following statement in response to the fiscal year 2024-2025 spending proposal that was released today by the leadership of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee:

“I appreciate the Appropriation Committee’s hard work to deliver a document that appears to respect the fiscal guardrails that have been a key component of our state’s success over the past few years. We’re reviewing the details of the legislature’s spending plan, look forward to meeting with them to discuss their proposals, and will work with them to pass an honestly balanced budget that provides growth, opportunity, and affordability for Connecticut’s residents, families, and businesses.”

This press release was made possible by: