Fairfield News: Assault Suspect Quickly Apprehended

Fairfield Police UPDATE: On Tuesday April 25, 2023 at approximately 7:04pm, a Fairfield Police Officer came upon two men engaged in a physical dispute on Stillson Road at the intersection of Black Rock Turnpike.

The officer was able to successfully detain one male who was identified as the primary aggressor and armed with a razor blade style knife. The second male was treated by responding officers

until medical personnel could arrive.

The suspect is identified as Azael Morales-Osorio (24) of Bridgeport and is being charged with Assault 1st Degree and Breach of Peace. He is being held at police headquarters on a

$100,000 bond.

The other male was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with stab wounds to the abdomen and extremities and is listed in stable condition with expectations to be released shortly.

A preliminary investigation revealed that this was a physical altercation between the two males which began in the parking lot of Wells Fargo located at 2115 Black Rock Tnpk. The dispute led

to the roadway where Morales-Osorio brandished a razor blade striking the other male several times.

2023-04-25@6:55pm–#Fairfield CT– Lieutenant Michael Paris told me that police on patrol broke up an assault that was taking place at the Wells Fargo Bank at the corner of Stilson and Black Rock Turnpike. They were able to quickly take the suspect into custody. This is preliminary information I greatly appreciate Lt. Paris for seeking me out to give his report to let the public know what took place. This is what a truly professional department does.