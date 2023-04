2023-04-24@3:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic— ViewerCam captured an explosion of sorts at the beginning of the video to an emotional reunion of family members halfway through, to firefighters extinguishing the fire. The fire had a big head start because firefighters have to travel into Trumbull to turn around to get to the southbound section of Route 8/25. Fortunately, no one was in the car! There has been a call from the fire commissioner for a turnaround to be built for this very reason.

