Fairfield News: Carjacking Arrests

#Fairfield CT–On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at approximately 1:04pm, the Fairfield

County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a male victim

reporting that he was just robbed at gunpoint in the TJ Maxx parking lot

located at 425 Tunxis Hill Cutoff in Fairfield. The victim was attempting a

sale of his vehicle in the lot after a prearranged meeting was discussed

using a common online platform.

The suspects, described as two black males, brandished firearms ordering

the victim to turn over his belongings and subsequently fled into the victim’s

vehicle, a black BMW.

Approximately one minute later, police received calls reporting that a black

BMW (later determined to be the stolen BMW) was just abandoned in the

middle of the roadway on Coolidge Street at Commerce Drive. The

occupants, two black males, were seen walking away from the vehicle and

were standing in front of Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Commerce Drive.

The two males entered the establishment and were later apprehended

without incident by Fairfield Police inside the rental car company.

Police later discovered the victim’s wallet and a firearm in the bathroom

trash can and an additional firearm hidden in the ceiling of the bathroom.

“Thankfully, no injuries were sustained to the victim in the course of this

robbery. We ask the public to use caution when dealing with internet sites

that involve the sale of property. The Fairfield Police Department

recommends conducting these transactions at the front of our

headquarters, which will give police the opportunity to immediately

intercede if anything criminal were to occur.”

The two suspects were charged with the below charges and held on a $250,000 bond each. They are expected to appear in court Thursday 04/27/2023 if unable to post bond.