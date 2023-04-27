Fairfield News: Carjacking Arrests

#Fairfield CT–On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at approximately 1:04pm, the Fairfield
County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a male victim
reporting that he was just robbed at gunpoint in the TJ Maxx parking lot
located at 425 Tunxis Hill Cutoff in Fairfield. The victim was attempting a
sale of his vehicle in the lot after a prearranged meeting was discussed
using a common online platform.
The suspects, described as two black males, brandished firearms ordering
the victim to turn over his belongings and subsequently fled into the victim’s
vehicle, a black BMW.
Approximately one minute later, police received calls reporting that a black
BMW (later determined to be the stolen BMW) was just abandoned in the
middle of the roadway on Coolidge Street at Commerce Drive. The
occupants, two black males, were seen walking away from the vehicle and
were standing in front of Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Commerce Drive.
The two males entered the establishment and were later apprehended
without incident by Fairfield Police inside the rental car company.
Police later discovered the victim’s wallet and a firearm in the bathroom
trash can and an additional firearm hidden in the ceiling of the bathroom.
“Thankfully, no injuries were sustained to the victim in the course of this
robbery. We ask the public to use caution when dealing with internet sites
that involve the sale of property. The Fairfield Police Department
recommends conducting these transactions at the front of our
headquarters, which will give police the opportunity to immediately
intercede if anything criminal were to occur.”
The two suspects were charged with the below charges and held on a $250,000 bond each. They are expected to appear in court Thursday 04/27/2023 if unable to post bond.